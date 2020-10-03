PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was shot after he was denied entry into a business near Van Buren and 30th streets Friday night around 11:40 p.m.
Phoenix police says that the 35-year-old was trying to go into a business but they wouldn't let him in. He was sitting on a curb when he was approached by the suspect who then shot him.
Police say the suspect fled before they arrived on scene.
The victim was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
This is still an ongoing investigation and no information on the suspect has been released. If you or anyone you know has information, call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.