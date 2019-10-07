Phoenix (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a shooting happened in Phoenix after an argument between roommates on Sunday night.
On Oct. 6, around 10:15 p.m., police went to reports of a shooting in the area of 18th Avenue and Cocopah Street.
Following a war of words, a man shot his roommate, police say.
After being shot, the victim ran from the home as the suspect followed. The suspect shot the victim more times before leaving the area.
The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, police say.
An investigation on this shooting is underway.