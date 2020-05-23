GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating an apparent double murder-suicide in Goodyear after a man allegedly shot and killed his wife and stepson.
It happened in a neighborhood near Sarival Avenue and Yuma Road Wednesday night.
Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man, identified as Leonard Payne, dead from a gunshot wound. Goodyear police identified Payne on Saturday as the suspect.
Officers also found a deceased woman and another man shot at the home with serious injuries. The man was rushed to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Police on Saturday also identified the deceased woman as Deborah Powers, Payne's wife. The man who was injured and taken to the hospital, was identified as Matthew Oliver, the biological son of Powers.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.