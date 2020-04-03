Phillip bobbitt mugshot

Phillip Bobbitt was arrested on a first-degree murder charge.

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a man after he allegedly shot and killed his estranged wife in Gilbert.

Police responded to the Liv Northgate apartment complex on Recker Road near Elliot Road around 7 a.m. on Friday for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 42-year-old Kristie Bobbitt shot inside a vehicle in the parking lot. She was pronounced dead. 

Gilbert police were able to gather tips and took 42-year-old Phillip Bobbitt into custody shortly after the shooting. He was booked into jail on first-degree murder charges.

Investigators said the pair was married but separated. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Video from the Arizona's Family News Chopper showed about a dozen police vehicles blocking the entrance of the Liv Northgate apartment complex.

 

