GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two men are in custody after a shooting involving the Glendale Police Department on Thursday afternoon.
It all started around 2 p.m. when detectives spotted a stolen vehicle in the area of 67th and Glendale avenues. They followed the vehicle to the neighborhood of El Mirage and Camelback roads where they prepared to make a "high-risk" stop, according to Sgt. Randy Stewart with the Glendale Police Department. That's when the shooting happened.
"At least one of the suspects shot at the officer, striking his vehicle that he was driving," said Stewart. "The officers did not return fire at any time."
The suspects fled and an officer in a patrol car started to chase them. Then a "high-risk" stop was conducted at the Valley Golf Center at Indian School and El Mirage roads. The two suspects was then taken into custody. An investigation is underway.
#Update on 998 near Camelback Rd and El Mirage Rd. All suspects are in custody at this time with no persons outstanding. There are no reports of any injuries. PIO is on scene and will be briefing for media at the SWC of Indian School Rd and El Mirage Rd.— Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) April 9, 2020
This is the second officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County this week and the 17th this year. On Tuesday, El Mirage police said an officer shot and killed a man who threw a knife at police.