shooting scene

Scene of where the men were caught near El Mirage and Indian School roads.

 (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two men are in custody after a shooting involving the Glendale Police Department on Thursday afternoon.

It all started around 2 p.m. when detectives spotted a stolen vehicle in the area of 67th and Glendale avenues. They followed the vehicle to the neighborhood of El Mirage and Camelback roads where they prepared to make a "high-risk" stop, according to Sgt. Randy Stewart with the Glendale Police Department. That's when the shooting happened.

"At least one of the suspects shot at the officer, striking his vehicle that he was driving," said Stewart. "The officers did not return fire at any time."

The suspects fled and an officer in a patrol car started to chase them. Then a "high-risk" stop was conducted at the Valley Golf Center at Indian School and El Mirage roads. The two suspects was then taken into custody. An investigation is underway.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County this week and the 17th this year. On Tuesday, El Mirage police said an officer shot and killed a man who threw a knife at police.

Officer shoots, kills man who threw a knife at police in El Mirage
 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Locations

Recommended for you