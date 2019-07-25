PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A 19-year-old man was arrested after police say he sexually assaulted a woman while she was sleeping at his home in Peoria.
It happened at Mason Carlstedt's home on June 29, according to court documents.
Police said the victim woke up to find some of her clothes removed and Carlstedt sexually assaulting her. She described him as a "recent acquaintance," court paperwork said.
The victim said Carlstedt messaged her on Snapchat and apologized and said he didn't know she was asleep, police said. She pointed out that she wasn't removing or responding and didn't help him remove her clothing, according to court documents.
Carlstedt was arrested on Wednesday, July 24, and police said he admitted to sexually assaulting her.
He was booked into Fourth Avenue Jail on one count of sexual assault. A judge set his bond at $100,000.
