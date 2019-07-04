PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Peoria police are investigating after a man was stabbed outside a Circle K early Thursday morning.
The stabbing happened outside the store near 67th and Peoria avenues. Police say no employees of the Circle K were involved.
The man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Police have one suspect in custody and the investigation is ongoing.
