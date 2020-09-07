PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound early Monday morning.
According to Sgt. Ann Justus, the man was found in a parking lot near 29th Street and Bell Road after 1:20 a.m. Justus said the man in was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.
The name of the man has not been released. This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information, you can all the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness to be anonymous at 480-WITNESS or for Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO.
