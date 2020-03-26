TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has serious injuries after a fire broke out at a home in Tempe on Thursday night.
Fire crews said there was heavy damage on the first floor of a two-story home near Rural and Warner roads. The man was taken to the County Burn Unit. Another person was looked at for smoke inhalation. A third person had possible burns but didn't want to be evaluated, firefighters said. Four people are being forced to stay somewhere else, and the fire department is helping them out. An investigation is underway.