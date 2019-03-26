CHOPPER 27TH AVE SHOOTING 1
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Phoenix on Tuesday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. near 27th and Dunlap avenues.

Police said the victim's injuries are serious.

Officers haven't said what led up to the shooting or if the shooter is still on the loose.

 

