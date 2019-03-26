PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Phoenix on Tuesday night.
It happened around 7 p.m. near 27th and Dunlap avenues.
Police said the victim's injuries are serious.
Officers haven't said what led up to the shooting or if the shooter is still on the loose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.