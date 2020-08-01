Man seriously hurt after Phoenix shooting, police looking for suspect

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Phoenix Saturday night, police say. Officers found him a little before 9 p.m., in the area of Black Canyon Highway and Biltmore Drive when responding to a shooting call.
When officers located the man, they could see he was wounded by a shooting. Phoenix Fire crews eventually arrived on the scene to take him to the hospital.
Officers are currently working on locating the suspect and identifying why the shooting occurred in the first place.
