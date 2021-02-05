PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A Phoenix man suffered second-degree burns and one of his cats is dead after an early morning fire that crews believe started on his stove. The fire started just after 2 a.m. at the Rancho Encanto Chateaux near 29th Avenue and Greenway Parkway.
David Ramirez with the Phoenix Fire Department says they responded to the apartments for reports of a stove fire. When fire crews arrived, they found a working fire in a unit on the second floor. They were able to get the fire under control before it spread to other apartments.
The Phoenix Fire Department says a 50-year-old man escaped his burning home before firefighters arrived. He suffered serious burns to his face, the side of his head, and his shoulder. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
Ramirez said one of the man's cats died in the fire. A second one is missing.
The Phoenix Fire Crisis Team is currently on scene and assisting a person who will be displaced from this fire. No firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.