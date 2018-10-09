TEMPE (3TV/CBS5) - A Tempe man has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison for using credit cards of people who had died.
In August of 2016, police learned that Jason Siebert-Thomas was being added as an authorized user to credit card accounts belonging to individuals who had died.
Family members of the deceased individuals indicated Siebert-Thomas had no relationship to the deceased individuals, and that the credit card company was contacted after the individual had died.
Often, the address on the credit card account was changed to the address where Siebert-Thomas was living.
Through surveillance video and photos, detectives identified Siebert-Thomas using multiple credit cards in which he had been added as an authorized user.
A number of the purchases exceeded $5,000.
At Siebert-Thomas' home, detectives say they located several notebooks containing handwritten notes with the personal identifying information for various people who had died.
During an interview, Siebert-Thomas admitted to purchasing items with the credit cards. The investigation identified eight separate times that Siebert-Thomas was added to a credit card account after the named account holder had died.
Additionally, Siebert-Thomas gave one of the credit cards to another man, Daylon Pierce, who pleaded guilty to deceiving women in an elaborate online dating scam, which was investigated by the FBI Phoenix Field Office.
Siebert-Thomas was indicted on January 23, 2017, for these offenses.
While Siebert-Thomas was on release for his pending charges, Tempe Police Department received a report that Siebert-Thomas was falsifying work tickets submitted to his employer.
According to investigators, Siebert-Thomas submitted a number of work tickets for days he never reported for work. Additionally, he used his supervisor’s signature without his authorization.
Siebert-Thomas was indicted on March 26, 2018, in for these offenses. These matters were jointly investigated by the Tempe Police Department, the Glendale Police Department, the Paradise Valley Police Department, and the Phoenix Field Office of the FBI.
Siebert-Thomas pleaded guilty to multiple charges including: fraudulent schemes and artifices, taking the identity of another person or entity and theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.