SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect is in custody after police he attacked a man at a Scottsdale bar Sunday night.
Around 6:30 p.m., Scottsdale police were called to the Roadrunner Lounge near Hayden and Thomas roads for a call of a fight on the patio.
When police arrived, they found one person bleeding from the head and unconscious, according to court records. Documents state that the other person had left the scene in a red Chrysler 200 once police arrived.
The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital. Doctors found a brain bleed and he is currently in the ICU.
According to interviews with witnesses, police pieced together that the victim was alone at the bar on the patio near a man and woman. The victim began to flirt with the woman and they both left in a Chrysler 200. The car left and came back a little bit later.
Police say the suspect, later identified by as police as 47-year-old Craig Allen Roemer, got out of the car and began to assault the victim. Afterwards, he got back in the Chrysler and took off. A witness was able to identify the license plate of the car which helped identify the suspect, according to court records.
Police reviewed the surveillance video from the lounge and were able to see Roemer assaulting the victim after he was already unconscious.
Police tracked him down to a halfway house in Mesa the following day through his parole officer. They found his car and confirmed with the halfway house manager that he was living there.
Police arrested Roemer and questioned him at the jail where he admitted to being at the bar and hitting the victim for flirting with his girlfriend but was surprised at the extent of the injuries, according to court records.
Roemer has been charged with attempted second degree murder, aggravated assault with serious physical injury, and aggravated assault with victim unable to resist.
He has a prior convictions as well including a DUI in 2017, aggravated assault both in 2010 and 2012, and a conviction for counterfeit currency in 2005.