MCSO is asking for the public's help in looking for a man who pushed and forced a woman into his car in Youngtown, Arizona.

YOUNGTOWN, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating or contacting a possibly endangered person.

On Sunday, Aug. 11, just after 6 p.m., a woman in her mid-30s was heard screaming for help and seen running away from an unknown man at a car wash at 111th and Grand avenues in Youngtown

Video shows the woman being pushed and forced inside a black 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck.

Endangered woman at Youngtown car wash

Truck unknown man was driving at car wash. 

MCSO said the truck sustained minor damage on the passenger side of the vehicle while backing up and was seen leaving at a high rate of speed.

According to MCSO, it is possible the woman involved in the incident is in danger.

If you have any information regarding this incident or know where this woman could be, contact MCSO at 602-876-1011.

 

(3) comments

Tony G
Tony G

It almost looks like a domestic dispute to me. Doesn't make it any better, but if so, better chance she is at least, ok.

Wayne kenoff
Wayne kenoff

Ladies, please be armed for this type of situation. I understand yoou need to look sexy and wear tight and revealing clothing, but your safety is more important

JustSaying
JustSaying

This is very difficult to watch. Prayers that she is found safe...

