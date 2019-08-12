YOUNGTOWN, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating or contacting a possibly endangered person.
On Sunday, Aug. 11, just after 6 p.m., a woman in her mid-30s was heard screaming for help and seen running away from an unknown man at a car wash at 111th and Grand avenues in Youngtown.
Video shows the woman being pushed and forced inside a black 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck.
MCSO said the truck sustained minor damage on the passenger side of the vehicle while backing up and was seen leaving at a high rate of speed.
According to MCSO, it is possible the woman involved in the incident is in danger.
If you have any information regarding this incident or know where this woman could be, contact MCSO at 602-876-1011.
(3) comments
It almost looks like a domestic dispute to me. Doesn't make it any better, but if so, better chance she is at least, ok.
Ladies, please be armed for this type of situation. I understand yoou need to look sexy and wear tight and revealing clothing, but your safety is more important
This is very difficult to watch. Prayers that she is found safe...
