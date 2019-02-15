PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A family is asking for prayers after their relative was arrested, accused of burning down a family home.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Phoenix man arrested after fire displaced 9, killed dog]
Troy Curtis says he's not sure why his cousin, Curtis Curtis, would burn down their Uncle Charlie's home near 7th Street and Broadway Road.
"I don’t think any of us thought he would do something like this," said Troy. "I mean, no one thinks someone they know and love is going to actually do this."
The Phoenix Fire Department said the nine people who lived at the home weren't hurt.
Police arrested Curtis for arson, accusing him of burning down Charlie's home while people were inside it.
"It’s sad, but he still needs help and prayer," said Troy.
Troy said Charlie took Curtis in after he got out of prison a few years ago.
"Charlie gave him a place to stay, and I guess this week, he just gave up on his life and went in there and lit the house on fire, and tried to kill himself by burning the house down," said Troy.
Originally, firefighters said a dog died in the fire.
"One of my aunts went over there and was helping my Uncle Charlie and stated the dog did get out," said Troy.
He said Charlie lived in the house for almost 60 years, inviting family and even homeless strangers to live with him when they needed a hand.
Now, it's Charlie who needs a home.
"He has a hotel and some food for now, but that’s not going to last him much longer."
Troy said he's not sure if Charlie will re-build or find a new place to live. He said they don't have the money to build a new home, and they're asking for prayers.
