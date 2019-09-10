FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Florence police say they are investigating the suspicious death of a man found lying in a road.
Somebody called 911 at about 11 p.m. on Monday to report an unconscious man in the street of a neighborhood near Park and Stewart streets.
That man, later identified as 39-year-old William Lewis, was taken to Banner Ironwood Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.
Investigators have contacted his family.
While they don't know how he came to be in the street, police say they believe Lewis suffered blunt force trauma to the back of his neck and shoulder areas before his death. It will be up to the medical examiner to determine how he died.
Investigators are asking for the public's help on this case.
If you know anything about what happened to Lewis, detectives would like you to call their tip line at 520-868-8331.