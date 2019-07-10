TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Fire officials say the body of a man has been recovered from Tempe Town Lake.
The original call came out around 1 p.m. Wednesday about a possible drowning at the lake, in the area of Mill Avenue and Rio Salado Parkway.
"Officers did get on scene today and observed a body floating in the water," said Tempe police detective Natalie Varela.
Apparently, some boaters had spotted the body and called police.
"There were some boaters out at Tempe Town Lake. They saw something floating out in the water," said Varela. "They thought maybe it was a body."
Multiple emergency units were called to the scene.
It was soon discovered that a man's body was floating in the western portion of the lake, near a pedestrian footbridge.
The man's age and race were not known.
Tempe police said foul play is not suspected at this time.
A portion of the lake had to be shut down Wednesday afternoon for the investigation.
(18) comments
Probably be some good fishing off that bridge tomorrow.
If you're all intent on making this (and every other story) about race, wouldn't it make more sense to assume he was black?? You know, because they can't swim...........
If you're intent OL... This isn't the first racist post you've made.
I'm so sorry this person had to die . My prayers and thoughts are with the family and friends of the person that drowned
I don't know how anyone gets in that water...110 degrees out and a pond with dead bodies regularly.
I must be an idiot... I don't know what you're trying to say. Your comment please in another way
"The man's age and race were not known." what the f.uck ??? And that matters why ? See, always baiting the viewers looking for tabloid like commentary.
Only found 1 so far?
RIP
Cue the racist and insensitive remarks even before the body is identified in 3, 2, 1....
You are the champion racist merely. BUILD THE WALL has nothing to do with race, has to do with ILLEGAL entry into this country.
Sorry, didn't realize you had firsthand knowledge the body was an illegal alien. That's a record distance for drifting upstream.
theazdude, Never stated that building the wall is remotely racist. My reply to Dean was in defense of being labeled a racist, which, considering every single post of his posts, assumes every hispanic is illegal which is indeed racist on his part. I have no problem with any legal citizen, just the criminal ones, regardless of skin color.
Did not say it was, YOU are the one making racists comments.
@Marley....My question was actually to Dean. Just because someone says build a wall shouldn't make them "racist".
Deanna, and ALWAYS speculating that EVERY hispanic is an illegal isn't racist, got a mirror?
Why do you consider "building a wall" to be considered racist??? Just a question.
My Apologies, I had misread your comment earlier.
