A bizarre turn of events led detectives to a murder victim in a well on Tuesday.
It all started when Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies discovered a man's body after his apparent suicide on Sunday in Rainbow Valley. That man was identified as William Cahill.
Evidence recovered from Cahill's death investigation led detectives to a body in a private well in the area of 155th Avenue and Queen Creek Road in Goodyear, MCSO spokesman Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said.
It is unclear how the victim in the well died, but it is being investigated as a murder, Enriquez said.
The victim's identity has not been released.
