PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is seriously hurt after a shooting in Phoenix Friday night, police say. It happened in the area of 35th Avenue and McDowell Road around 8 p.m.
When police arrived to the area around 8:20 p.m., they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital.
According to police, the victim and suspected shooter know each other.
No further information was released regarding the suspect. What led to the shooting is not yet known, and the investigation is in the early stages. Updates will be issued as they become available.
Stay with Arizona's Family for the latest on this incident.