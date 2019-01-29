PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash early Tuesday morning.
The collision involved a motorcycle and another vehicle near 36th Avenue and Greenway Road.
[SECTION: Traffic]
Fire officials say the man riding the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
It is unclear at this time if impairment was a factor.
Greenway Road is closed between 35th and 39th avenues while detectives investigate.
No further details were released.
