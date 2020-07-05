MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been taken to the hospital with injuries after a deputy-involved shooting in Mesa Sunday evening. It happened in the area of Higley Road and University Drive.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were involved in the shooting, which happened a little after 6 p.m. The man who was shot was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No deputies were hurt during the shooting.
How the shooting started is unclear at this time. The investigation is in the early stages. The shooting is the 29th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County so far in 2020.
