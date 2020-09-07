PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition after he was hit by a car while walking in Phoenix.
It happened around 7 p.m. near 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road. Police say the car was going eastbound on Deer Valley when it struck the man.
The victim was transported to the hospital. The driver of the car remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Speed and impairment are both believed to not have contributed to the crash, police say.
Traffic is expected to be restricted in the area for several hours.