PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a man was found shot in a pickup truck outside a Circle K store.
It happened Sunday at around 8:40 p.m. near Seventh Avenue and McDowell Road.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
There's no word on a suspect or the circumstances of the shooting, but police were seen taping off an area surrounding a pickup truck outside the store. Video showed several bullet holes in the window of the truck.