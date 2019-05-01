TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A crash involving a car and scooter in Tempe Wednesday morning sent a young man to the hospital.
The crash happened just after 8 a.m. near Baseline and Kyrene roads.
Police say the victim, a man in his early 20s, was trying to cross the road on a scooter near a railroad crossing when he was struck by a car.
He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
The accident shut down all lanes of westbound Baseline Rd are closed between Mill Avenue and Kyrene Road.
