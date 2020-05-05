CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is behind bars after Chandler police say he attacked and robbed an elderly man, who later died last month.
According to police, officers found the unidentified victim at the Circle K at Arizona Avenue and East Riggs Road on April 9. He had severe injuries from the attack and his vehicle was also stolen. A short time later, investigators said the Gila River Police Department found the stolen vehicle with 21-year-old Antonio Sullivan behind the wheel. He was booked into jail on the reservation.
During the investigation, Sullivan was identified as the robber and car thief at the Circle, detectives said. On April 19, the victim died due to his injuries. Sullivan was extradited to Chandler and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on charges of first-degree murder, robbery, aggravated assault, theft of means of transportation and unlawful flight from law enforcement.