TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for the suspect who reportedly touched two women inappropriately on Monday morning.
According to Arizona State University Police, officers received a report of a man grabbing a student’s buttocks as he rode past her on a skateboard near Paseo Del Saber and Apache Boulevard around 1 a.m.
Shortly after, Tempe police notified ASU police about a man riding a skateboard who touched a student’s breast near Forest Avenue and University Drive.
Both students described the suspect riding the skateboard as a white man, late teens to early 20’s, wearing a dark-colored hoodie, dark hat and khaki pants.
If you have any information regarding these incidents call ASU police 480-965-3456 or Tempe police at 480-350-8311.