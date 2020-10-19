PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was rescued from a trench Monday morning near Peoria and 35th avenues.
The Phoenix Fire Department rescued him from a 12 foot collapsed trench around 9:30 a.m. and he was buried up to his waist.
According to Phoenix fire, the man was able to breathe and was communicating with crews on scene.
Technical rescue crews were able to get a ladder in to assist the man and get him out of the trench. He was taken to the hospital for further treatment.
No other injuries were reported and the cause of the trench collapse is under investigation. The name of the man has not been released.