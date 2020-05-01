FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - A man working at a Fountain Hills sewage treatment facility was rescued this morning after he fell into a concrete pit.
Officials with Rural Metro Fire department were called to the Fountain Hills Sanitary District facility near Saguaro Boulevard and East Pepperwood Circle just before 9 a.m. after a painting contractor fell into a concrete pit while working at the facility.
Rural Metro Fire Department Assistant Chief Mike Winters says the man was not seriously injured. He fell about 6 feet and was alert and talking to fire crews as they worked to get him out of the hole.
The Sanitary District Facility put out a statement about the incident:
"A painting contractor was working within the Fountain Hills wastewater treatment plant this morning when he fell off some scaffolding, about 6 feet. He was injured, but not critical. The fire department was called to help extract him from where he fell. It was a painting contractor and not a Fountain Hills Sanitary District employee."
Winters said the heat was becoming a concern, "the fact that he was down into a concrete hole, for the most part, it's hot, its that time of the year. So you know, we wanted to get him out as soon as possible."
Rescue crews got the man out with minor injuries, said Winters.