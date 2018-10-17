AGUILA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Rescue crews have saved a man who fell into a mine shaft in the far west part of Maricopa County.

They pulled 62-year-old John Waddell out of the hole around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Waddell was then flown out of the area to Banner University Medical Center Phoenix Campus.

We're told Waddell likes to explore abandoned gold mines during his free time. He told his friend Terry Shrader he was going to the mine on Monday in the area of Eagle Eye Road and milepost 13, south of Aguila, which is about 90 miles northwest of Phoenix. He said if he didn't come back Tuesday, to come look for him.

While rappelling down the shaft, Waddell said his carabiner broke and he fell 40 to 50 feet. 

He told Arizona's Family he killed three rattlesnakes at the bottom of the mine.

Shrader didn't get a chance to go out on Tuesday but on Wednesday when he got to the mine, he could hear his friend yelling for help. He had to hike up a hill to get cellphone service and called 911.

Waddell was alert and talking when deputies arrived, MCSO said.

At around 4:30 p.m., crews lowered a medic into the mine shaft to help Waddell with any injuries he may have, MCSO. Deputies didn't know how badly he was hurt. A metal gurney was also lowered.

At around 5:15 p.m. search and rescue crews started the process of bringing Waddell out of the hole.

"I've been around a few rescues but never anything like this," Shrader said.

He was brought out about two hours later.

The hospital he was sent to is at 12th Street and McDowell. 

"His leg, his knee, he's got both artificial knees and one is messed up pretty bad," said Shrader.

Shrader says he wishes had checked on his friend and neighbor on Tuesday instead of Wednesday but is grateful his friend is OK.

"He's tough, he's a tough guy," Shrader said.

He said the gold mines in the area have been shut down since 1924.

