AGUILA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Rescue crews have saved a man who fell into a mine shaft in the far west part of Maricopa County.
They pulled 62-year-old John Waddell out of the hole around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Waddell was then flown out of the area to Banner University Medical Center Phoenix Campus.
We're told Waddell likes to explore abandoned gold mines during his free time. He told his friend Terry Shrader he was going to the mine on Monday in the area of Eagle Eye Road and milepost 13, south of Aguila, which is about 90 miles northwest of Phoenix. He said if he didn't come back Tuesday, to come look for him.
While rappelling down the shaft, Waddell said his carabiner broke and he fell 40 to 50 feet.
He told Arizona's Family he killed three rattlesnakes at the bottom of the mine.
Shrader didn't get a chance to go out on Tuesday but on Wednesday when he got to the mine, he could hear his friend yelling for help. He had to hike up a hill to get cellphone service and called 911.
Waddell was alert and talking when deputies arrived, MCSO said.
At around 4:30 p.m., crews lowered a medic into the mine shaft to help Waddell with any injuries he may have, MCSO. Deputies didn't know how badly he was hurt. A metal gurney was also lowered.
At around 5:15 p.m. search and rescue crews started the process of bringing Waddell out of the hole.
"I've been around a few rescues but never anything like this," Shrader said.
He was brought out about two hours later.
The hospital he was sent to is at 12th Street and McDowell.
"His leg, his knee, he's got both artificial knees and one is messed up pretty bad," said Shrader.
Shrader says he wishes had checked on his friend and neighbor on Tuesday instead of Wednesday but is grateful his friend is OK.
"He's tough, he's a tough guy," Shrader said.
He said the gold mines in the area have been shut down since 1924.
A great display of hard work by all involved for the interest of public safety. Great outcome! https://t.co/9cMHzJZGlj— MC Sheriff's Office (@mcsoaz) October 18, 2018
Victim has been pulled out of the mine shaft ready for transport. Great job by all MCSO staff and volunteers who assisted in the rescue. Victim will be flown out for emergency care.— @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) October 18, 2018
MCSO is getting ready to lower a medic into the mine shaft to provide medical attention to the victim who is approximately 100 feet down. Injuries are still unknown at this time.— @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) October 17, 2018
MCSO Search and Rescue is gearing up to extract an adult male who has fallen into a mine shaft 100 feet deep. He was found today by a good samaritan but has been there since Monday. He is alert and talking, the mine shaft is in the area of Eagle Eye Road and Mile Post 13. pic.twitter.com/8EhXH8Oj0B— @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) October 17, 2018
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.