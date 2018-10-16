PHOENIX ( CBS 5/ 3TV) - A Phoenix man recounted a strange and scary night with Arizona’s Family on Tuesday.
Greg Glover said he was driving on Apache Boulevard in Tempe shortly after 11 p.m. on Oct. 7 when a stranger with children came barging in his car.
“[An] individual ran up to my car [and] start[ed] banging on the passenger-side door,” Glover said. “He was holding a small child. He was frantic [and] saying, ‘911, 911, I need help, I need help.’ And I said, ‘what’s wrong?’”
[RELATED: Suspect with 4 children attacks driver, stabs him 15x with scissors]
According to court documents, the suspect, Michael Estrada, then opened Glover’s back passenger door.
“He proceeded to shove kids into the backseat. He had four kids total, and he was yelling at them, ‘Get in, get in, get in, hurry, hurry, hurry!’” Glover said.
But it doesn't stop there. Glover said that Estrada reached over the seat and tried to take control of the steering wheel.
“At that point, I’m fighting with him with the steering wheel, trying to keep the vehicle from going across the lane into the light rail. He’s screaming at me, ‘Go, go, go, go, go, go!’” Glover said.
And then things turned from dangerous to violent.
“He starts hitting me. And the kids are screaming, ‘Dad, no, no, no, no, no, no, Dad, no.’ And he’s screaming, and then I felt the point and I realized he wasn’t hitting me. He was stabbing me,” Glover said.
Court documents say that Estrada stabbed Glover 15 times with a pair of scissors, and that's when Glover put the car in park and ran to a liquor store down the street.
“It’s a shocking, shocking event, [and] it happened so fast,” Glover said.
Police arrived on the scene right after Estrada hopped in the driver’s seat with the intent to drive away. He was found with cocaine, meth, heroin and marijuana, police said.
Estrada was arrested and booked on over a dozen felony charges, including endangering his own children.
As for Glover, he’s still shocked.
“In a matter of seconds. It was crazy. It was absolutely crazy,” Glover said.
Glover will return to see a doctor on Friday to get his many stitches and staples removed from the stabbing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.