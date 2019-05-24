LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Authorities in the west Valley have made an arrest following the sexual assault of a jogger near Luke Air Force Base this week.
According to court paperwork, a 42-year-old woman was jogging in Litchfield Park in the area of Wigwam Creek Boulevard and Rattler Way late Thursday morning when a man riding a bicycle ran his bike into her.
The man told her he was "high and [horny]" and that she was going to take care of him, documents say.
Court paperwork says the man lifted his shirt and showed her a handgun tucked into his waist and forced her into nearby bushes where he sexually assaulted her. Afterwards, he rode off on his bicycle.
The victims family called the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and responding deputies spotted the man near Glendale Avenue and Dysart Road in the area of Luke Elementary School. The man ran from the school toward Luke Air Force Base and jumped the fence to get onto the base.
Court documents say the man forced his way into a home on base, where he forced a 16-year-old girl to hide him in a closet. The teenager was able to get a text off to her friend who then contacted base police.
Luke AFB security and Maricopa County Sheriff deputies surrounded the home and arrested 20-year-old Jordan Mitchell Loftin.
Court documents indicate that investigators located a black .40 Caliber Smith and Wesson handgun in the backyard of the home, where Loftin was found. An abandoned bicycle was found on the property of Luke Elementary School.
Loftin was identified by the jogger as the man who attacked her. Police found the jogger's cellphone in Loftin's possession when he was arrested.
Loftin was taken to the Maricopa County Jail where he is facing multiple felony charges including assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, sexual assault, armed robbery with a deadly weapon and criminal trespassing on a military base.
(5) comments
Now he’ll be Bubba’s new meat in prison.
You have a one gutter mind, don't you?
For what- a few moments of stolen pleasure? Two or maybe three people forever changed (not for the better).
His parents have got to be so proud. Of course they most likely taught him his skills.
I pity you.
