TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Officials at Arizona State University say they are looking into a sexual assault that happened recently at a residential hall on the Tempe campus.
ASU police said they were informed about the incident Thursday evening, but that it happened sometime within the last two weeks.
The reported victim met a man on a social media platform. The man gained her trust and, while in her room, sexually assault her, police said.
Police said the suspect is a Hispanic man around 19 years old, 5 foot 9 inches tall, and around 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He has not been located.
Anyone with information is asked to call the ASU Police Department.