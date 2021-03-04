COTTONWOOD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Investigators are trying to figure out why a man randomly attacked a utility worker with a rock in Cottonwood on Wednesday morning.
Police said the 49-year-old worker parked his fully-marked utility truck in a parking lot to do some paperwork. That's when 44-year-old Rian Lloyd Wilson from Glendale walked up to his driver's side door and banged on the closed window. When the worker opened the door, Rian broke the window and started hitting the man in the head with the rock, police said. The victim yelled for help and bystanders restrained Rian until police arrived. The worker was taken to the hospital but it's unclear how badly he was hurt.
Police said Wilson didn't know the utility worker and they don't know why he attacked him. Wilson was booked into jail on multiple counts of aggravated assault and criminal damage. He's still behind bars with a bond of $20,000 as of Thursday evening.