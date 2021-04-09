Man rammed officers' vehicles with stolen truck, Tempe police say

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Tempe police arrested a man they say plowed a stolen truck into officers’ vehicles – on purpose.
The Tempe Police Department tweeted about the incident Thursday afternoon, including a picture of a smashed up truck.
According to the tweet, officers were responding to a call about a man who was smashing the windows of a pickup truck. When officers got there, the suspect jumped into the truck, which had been stolen in Phoenix, and “intentionally rammed officers’ vehicles.”
The suspect was taken into custody.
Arizona’s Family has reached out to the Tempe Police Department for more information.