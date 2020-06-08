LAKE HAVASU, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Mohave County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says that a young man who went missing near London Bridge Beach at Lake Havasu on Saturday has died. The man, identified as 21-year-old Torrian Jones from Las Vegas, was found on the bottom of the lake, about 25 feet off shore and in about 7 feet of water.

When his body was located Saturday, fire crews, along with MCSO Deputies and Lake Havasu City police, pulled Jones to shore and began CPR. Jones was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center in extremely critical condition. He died later that evening, MCSO says.

According to sheriff's officials, wind, waves, and/or swimming ability could have been factors in the incident. They say alcohol and drugs do not appear to be involved.

MCSO is continuing to investigate the circumstances of the drowning.

Boat accident at Lake Havasu kills one man, leaves another in critical condition On Wednesday evening around 10:30 p.m., two boats collided on Lake Havasu, causing two people to go overboard. One died and the second is in critical condition.

Earlier in the week, another man died in a boating crash at Lake Havasu. On Wednesday, June 3, at around 10:30 p.m., two boats collided on the lake, causing two people to go overboard into the water. When deputies arrived, they found a man near a large debris field. He was pulled from the water by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office Division of Boating Safety. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies identified him as 66-year-old Richard Keith Williams from Phoenix. Another man was pulled out by a Good Samaritan, according to the sheriff's office. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

"It was determined that a 1996 15 foot Bayliner boat occupied by two males, was traveling southeast when it struck a 1994 22 foot Larson boat, which was traveling northwest near Site 6," according to deputies. Both boats struck each other going about 40 miles per hour, deputies say. The occupants of the second boat were uninjured.