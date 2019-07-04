PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Peoria police are investigating after a 17-year-old was stabbed to death at a Circle K early Thursday morning.
Police say at about 1:45 a.m. Elijah Alamin was inside the store when the suspect, 27-year-old Michael Adams came up behind him and stabbed him.
[RAW VIDEO: Michael Adams' initial court appearance]
Peoria police found Elijah outside of the store, lying face down by the fuel pumps.
According to court documents, Adams stabbed the victim on the right side of his neck. Adams fled the area following the incident.
Elijah was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 2:05 a.m.
Officers found Adams walking near the crime scene. An officer noticed that he had a pocket knife and had blood on his left forearm, left hand and foot. Adams was later arrested after he admitted to officers he was involved in the stabbing.
During questioning, Adams told officers Elijah "did not do anything to threaten him."
Adams admitted that he heard the victim was listening to "rap music in this parking lot."
Areanna Ivery, who worked with Elijah at Taco Bell for a year, said she and Elijah bonded over his passion for rap.
“He talked about rap music all the time. He loved rap artists," she said. "He just always said that rap artists spoke to him, that [rap] just gave him a sense of purpose, that he went through a lot of the things that [the artists] went through."
It was that love of rap that led to his death.
According to court documents, Adams yelled at detectives and stated that "rap music made him feel unsafe because in the past, he was attacked by people who listened to that music genre."
Adams told detectives he "needed to be proactive than reactive and protect himself and the community from the victim."
Adams was later booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail with a count of first-degree murder.
The murder happened just two days after Adams was released from prison.
His attorney, Jacie Cotterell, told the judge during his initial court appearance on the murder charge that Adams has a history of mental illness but the Arizona Department of Corrections released him with no medication and without a courtesy ride to get access to mental health services, even though the department knew he was on mental health probation.
"They released him to the streets with no holdover meds, no way to care for himself," Cotterell said.
"This is a disabled person," she said. "And he’s been released into the world, and left to fend for himself. And two days later, this is where we are."
ADC said Adams wasn't designated as seriously mentally ill and officers took him from Yuma to Maricopa County. ADC said after that, he wasn't in the department's custody and "had no further legal authority over him."
Cotterell said Adams needs to be treated for his illness, not sentenced to prison.
She wants to see more resources and psychiatric help put in place for inmates while they're behind bars, as well as policy changes.
“I believe that this crime was preventable," she said. "Policy is all well and good, but when policy fails, I think a reasonable person and reasonable people would agree policy needs to change."
As for Elijah, Ivery said he had big dreams.
"I just wish, if I could talk to him one more time, I’d say 'Dude, go follow those dreams that you wanted.' Everyone deserves that," she said.
Elijah was a student at Apollo High School.
"
We were saddened to hear the heartbreaking news about Elijah," a Glendale Union High School District spokeswoman said Friday evening. "On behalf of the district and Apollo High School, we extend our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends."
Adams' bond was set at $1 million cash-only.
The full statement from ADC can be read below.
By law, Inmate Adams was released from ADC custody on July 2 on an absolute discharge, after completing his prison sentence. Arizona and/or federal privacy laws preclude the Department from disclosing specific confidential medical information. Prior to his release, Inmate Adams was provided contact information for services in the community such as continuing care, housing, welfare as well as other community resources. He was not designated seriously mentally ill (SMI).
Upon release, he was provided transportation from ASPC-Yuma to Maricopa County, after which he was no longer under the Department’s legal jurisdiction and the Department had no further legal authority over him.
The tragic death is terrible, and Mr. Adams will have to answer for his alleged actions.
(25) comments
Wow, just walks and stabs a guy for no apparent reason. What a pos. Hope he gets a good long sentence, if not death, for killing this kid.
*walks up...
Murderer lied, he asked teen boy for sex and got refused[love]
This killer should be executed
Random stabbing at a convenience store. Idiotic comments from the usual AZ trumphumpers. So happy to have left Hellizona.
How many times did the judge say the word, "um"? A lot. And, why is it we can't see the state's attorney and the judge in this video?
Now that full details are reported, lock up the murderer and throw away the key!
current or former meth addict. obviously schizophrenic. homeless. these people are ticking time bombs living on our streets. i don't even know if there is a solution. just never make any kind of eye contact with these people.
Why so many see everything as a race thing? It doesn't matter, it's criminal, and I have to admit, if this scum of the earth had a name that ended with a z or his first name was Willie or Jamal many would assumed it was a so called minority. There's really no such thing as a minority or majority when it's about race, it's about committing crimes. My Prayer daily is for me and many in this country to stop seeing the color of ones skin as a factor, even if in many cases it is, and that goes for all races. THANK GOD FOR AMERICA on his 243rd BD,
That is why I always carry. I am at the circle k at 43rd and bell around 4 am every morning for smokes. Wanna see a freak show ?? Scumbags aplenty. Tweekers just hangin out and looking for trouble. That circle k gets robbed at least once a month. I've had employees beg me to stay until the creeps leave the store. Cops won't even show up.
Yep, its time to hire a gun just like in the good old days.
Aint nothin compared to the circle k on 35th and osborn. That should be closed
Not sure a gun would've helped in this case. Stabbed in the neck from behind with no hint of provocation. Tragic.
Withgas - Just curious how carrying a firearm would protect you if someone walks up BEHIND you and stabs you in the neck?? Once you go down you've now provided your assailant with a firearm to harm even more people. Typical low IQ gun owner response by not thinking things through beyond an initial reaction. Carry all the guns you want, but try to be smarter about how/when you might use them.
What was a 17 year old doing out at 1:45 in the morning? Either a drug dealer or hard user.
Dean- I was out with thots at 17. Are you really that naive to believe the only reason a kid would be out is to deal or use drugs? Re-evaluate your life and cancel your internet subscription
Haven't you heard? 17 is the new 40.
Thus it was ok for the white boy to stab and kill him.
Don't know yet since nothing reported as of now. May or may not of been provoked.
bruce - White man or White guy. "White boy" and "White girl" are racially derogatory term used against White people.
*terms
Daddy, you silly wabbit, only white people can be racists. Racist must be code for "Sh*t, man, we're busted! How do we make it look like they did it?"
While I agree there is nothing wrong with being ANY race, there should never be any pride involved whatsoever. Pride is reserved for accomplishments/achievements that one has worked for. One's race/ethnicity/gender is determined at birth and therefore not 'earned'.
Sun City is affecting your brain. Scoot closer so it can finish you off.
Circle No Way ( New street earned name)
