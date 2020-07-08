PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police said a man right out of the hospital has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman and two children to death at a Phoenix apartment more than a week ago. Mulu Yemen Merach, 28, had been in the hospital since the incident on Sunday, June 28. He was released yesterday and arrested on a grand jury warrant, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Merach's mug shot shows him still in what appears to be a hospital gown.
According to Sgt. Tommy Thompson, Merach was "described as a 'cousin'" of the victims who might have been living with the family.
Responding to a report of a stabbing the morning of June 28, officers found a 7-year-old boy, Meadn Meles-Hebtom, 9-year-old girl, Arsema Kidane, and 19-year-old woman, Abraha Danait dead at an apartment near 17th and Glendale avenues. Merach was there, as well, and was taken to the hospital. Police originally referred to him as a "victim."
While Thompson did not say what led detectives to believe Merach was their suspect, he did say Merach was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder. He's being held on a secured appearance bond of $3 million. He is scheduled for an arraignment hearing on July 16.
According to family friends, the victims arrived in the United States about three years ago and were part of a small Eritrean immigrant community.
Arizona's Family is working on learning more about what led to Merach's arrest.