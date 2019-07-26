PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix man who said he was on a scavenger hunt has been accused of a bizarre burglary at Deer Valley Airport.
Police say on July 22, Timothy Scott Grosser stole a janitor's backpack-style vacuum from a supply closet at the airport's restaurant, then hopped over a fence and into a secure tarmac area.
Grosser, 42, admitted "he went to the airport with the intent of stealing a janitorial vacuum for an online scavenger hunt," according to a police report.
Witnesses saw him leaving the restaurant, then jumping over a fence and entering a secured area of the tarmac.
Police say Grosser told them he jumped the fence "in an attempt to get out of the airport a different way than he got in."
Grosser also said he brought along a small black bag to try to camouflage the vacuum "so people would think it was just a regular backpack."
Later, Grosser's car keys were discovered in the tank of a toilet at the airport restaurant.
According to the police report, Grosser said he had put them there because "he thought if he was able to get out of the airport, he could come back later to get his vehicle."
Grosser faces charges of burglary and criminal trespassing.
some plans are well thought out, and others are simply brilliant. it was neither of these two.
