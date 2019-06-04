PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A man on a motorized bicycle was hit by a car and killed Tuesday morning.
The crash happened in the area of 15th Avenue and Buckeye Road.
According to police, Johnny Lee Nero, 51, was heading south on 16th Avenue, approaching Buckeye Road.
Detective Luis Samudio said Nero ran a stop sign and was hit by a pick-up truck going west on Buckeye Road.
Nero was take to the hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.
Police say that driver, a 35-year-old man, stopped and stayed at the scene as required by law. Samudio said he showed no signs of impairment.
Buckeye Road was closed for a time between 15th and 17th avenues, but has since reopened.
(5) comments
Another case of a bicycle tuning in front of a car and blaming it on the car.
Bikes DO NOT belong on the streets.
Bike lane on 15th. NO bike lane on that part of Buckeye. But buckeye is the portion that is closed. If there is no bike lane, id be on the sidewalk...
Too dangerous on these city streets, why I wish you would stop riding that Harley.
Anouther homicide using vehicle Police assisted in.[scared]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.