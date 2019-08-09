PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A man was arrested for robbing a bank Friday afternoon, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Joseph Hernandez, 36, showed up at the Arizona Federal Credit Union near 16th Street and Southern Avenue shortly after 1 p.m. and demanded money from an employee.
The bank employee gave Hernandez some money and then he left the bank with the cash.
A short time later, officers were able to track down Hernandez in his car near 35th Avenue and Broadway Road. He was arrested and booked into jail.
No one was injured during the robbery or the arrest, police said.
It is unclear how much money Hernandez took and whether the cash was recovered.
