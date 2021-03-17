APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man died Wednesday afternoon after losing control of his vehicle while driving in Apache Junction.
According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the crash near Meridian Drive and Brown Road shortly after 4 p.m. for a single vehicle that crashed. MCSO says it appears the man lost control, crashed, and was thrown from his vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies are investigating if speed or impairment were contributing factors to the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.