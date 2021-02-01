CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two brothers are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Chandler on Sunday morning, police say.
According to Chandler police Sgt. Jason McClimans, officers were called to an apartment complex near Germann and McQueen roads at about 10 a.m. for a welfare check. When officers arrived, they found two men who had been shot to death inside a vehicle.
Chandler police later learned 21-year-old Layton Eskeets and his 17-year-old brother got into an altercation while in the vehicle. According to police, Eskeets shot and killed his brother before turning the gun on himself. The name of the 17-year-old has not been released but we know he was visiting his brother from out of town.