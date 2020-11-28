GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead and a woman hospitalized after a shooting in Glendale Saturday evening.
Glendale Police Detective David Goitia III says officers were called shortly after 6:30 p.m. to 57th Drive north of Glendale Avenue, near the downtown area. Officers found a pickup truck with a woman and man inside that had been shot.
Goitia says both of them were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The woman is in serious condition. The man died from his injuries.
Officers found a man in the area suspected of being involved and took him into custody, says Goitia. This remains an active investigation.