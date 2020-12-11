PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man died and a woman was hospitalized after a shooting in west Phoenix on Friday night.
According to Phoenix police, gunshots rang out near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road around 7 p.m. A man was hit and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man was identified by police as 38-year-old Jorge Hernandez Trigueros and he later died at the hospital.
A woman in her fifties, was injured during the shooting but not by gunfire, officers said. She was found at 91st Avenue and Indian School Road with minor injuries and taken to the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing. Police are still working to locate the suspect. Phoenix Police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said the suspect's vehicle is believed to be a silver sedan.
If you have any information to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.