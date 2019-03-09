BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One man is dead and a person is on the run after a trooper-involved shooting in the Buckeye area on Saturday night.
DPS officials said a trooper tried to pull over a minivan for speeding just north of Interstate 10 on Jackrabbit Trail. The driver didn't stop and the trooper chased him.
The driver then tried to turn left, but instead rolled the minivan at Lewis Avenue. The minivan ended up on its side.
DPS officials say 40-year-old Jose German, of Phoenix, and another person climbed out of the overturned vehicle. That's when German took out a handgun and shot at the trooper.
"I heard some woman yelling, 'He's got a gun, he's got a gun,” says one Buckeye resident who didn’t want her name used. She says she couldn’t believe the scary police scene that played out right in her front yard.
The trooper returned fire, shooting and killing German.
The trooper suffered a minor injury but didn't need to go to the hospital, DPS officials said.
The second person is on the loose, but DPS did not give a description.
Some Buckeye residents said their homes were center-stage for that man hunt.
"I’m like, 'Oh my god! SWAT is here. This is super serious!" said one woman.
She said authorities searched their neighborhood.
"At that point, I said, 'Well, we're gonna lock ourselves in the bedroom and get out the gun. It was a very scary situation!” she said.
DPS said German had a long criminal history and had an active felony warrant for not appearing in court for his sentencing on drug-related charges. He also had a misdemeanor warrant for driving on a suspended license.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call DPS at 877-272-8329 or by submitting a tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=1202.
(2) comments
One less dirtb@g on the streets.
"no troopers were hurt in the shooting." That's what we like to hear
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.