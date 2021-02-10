CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – One man is dead and a woman is facing charges after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 10 near Chandler Boulevard early Wednesday morning. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says it happened at 12:30 a.m. Troopers received multiple calls of a wrong-way driver in a silver sedan traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes on I-10 near Ray road. Shortly after the calls, they were notified of a crash involving the vehicle just west of Chandler Boulevard.

DPS says the driver of the car hit by that silver sedan died at the scene. Coworkers of the victim told Arizona's Family his name was Bobby Kramer. DPS confirmed that Thursday morning. Kramer, 31, was a Navy veteran who was born and raised in Phoenix.

The wrong-way driver, a 25-year-old woman, was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Impairment is suspected. A third vehicle was involved; that driver will be OK.

Preventing wrong-way crashes in Arizona

According to Arizona's Family's records, Wednesday's crash was the fourth wrong-way crash in the Phoenix area this year. A total of three people died in those wrecks.

To help combat the problem, Gov. Doug Ducey reportedly wants to hire six more DPS trooper for the night shift. He also would like to see 76 more thermal cameras to detect wrong-way drivers. Ducey's proposed budget includes money to expand wrong-way detection systems on Interstate 17, Interstate 40 in Northern Arizona, and Interstate 19 in southern Arizona.