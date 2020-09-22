PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Police are investigating after a shooting in Phoenix Tuesday night left one man dead. It happened around 8 p.m. in the courtyard of an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Cactus Road.
Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said witnesses reported seeing the victim, 64-year-old Ronald Van, and the suspect fighting when the suspect shot Van. He was taken to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.
Fortune said the suspect left the shooting scene before officers arrived. He is still at large. No additional information or suspect description has been released.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151, or to remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. For Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO.