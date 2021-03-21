PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a man was found dead after a drive-by shooting in a Phoenix neighborhood early Sunday morning.
According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, police were called to the area of 16th Street and Palm Lane just after 2:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim, 20-year-old Victor Brooks, shot to death in the street. Fortune said witness told police that a vehicle had driven by and shot into the location, hitting Brooks as he tried to run from the area. The vehicle got away and police do not have a description of the car or suspect at this time.
If you have any information, please call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).