PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man died Wednesday afternoon after police say his vehicle crossed over into oncoming traffic, causing a head-on collision in west Phoenix.
Officers responded to a crash near 89th Avenue and Indian School Road around 1 p.m. Police say the man was driving east on Indian School Road when he crossed over into westbound lanes and collided with another vehicle head-on. A third vehicle then became involved in a secondary crash.
The driver of the eastbound vehicle was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but later died. The man has not been identified. Police say impairment is not suspected with the other drivers.
Detectives are investigating, and road restrictions will be in place in the area.